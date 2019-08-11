Submit on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 22:57

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that it was selected by the PSN Consortium, led by Indonesian satellite operator Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN) to deliver a unified ground station monitoring solution to support SATRIA, the first Very High-Throughput Satellite (VHTS) in the region.

