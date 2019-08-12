Submit on Monday, August 12th, 2019 22:58

The U.S. Air Force’s X-37B spacecraft has hit the milestone of 700 days in orbit during its current Orbital Test Vehicle 5 (OTV-5) mission and is just a few weeks short of breaking the vehicle’s spaceflight-duration record.

