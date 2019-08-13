Submit on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 22:59

As the second ExoMars mission, comprising a rover and surface science platform, progresses towards launch next year, teams continue to troubleshoot the parachute design following an unsuccessful high-altitude drop test last week, ESA said.

Related Post:ULA, USAF sign Agreement to certify new Vulcan Centaur rocketULA selects RL10 engine for Vulcan CentaurL3 Technologies to design avionics systems for Vulcan rocketULA completes PDR for Vulcan Centaur rocketDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Contracts for new rocket enginesUnited Launch Alliance selects BE-4 engines for VulcanRUAG will manufacture structures for Vulcan rocketSovrn