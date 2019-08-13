Submit on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 22:58

Kleos space S.A. has changed launch provider for its Scouting Mission satellites which will now launch into a 37-degree inclination. Following the recent postponement of the launch of Kleos’ Scouting Mission satellites, the company investigated other available launch options with launch and mission management provider Spaceflight Inc. that would meet immediate market demand and potentially increase the value of the data collected.

