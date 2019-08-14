Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters Lunar Transfer Trajectory
The final orbit raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was successfully carried out on 13 August 2019 at 2051 UTC. During this manoeuvre, the spacecraft’s liquid engine was fired for about 1203 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory. Earlier, the spacecraft’s orbit was progressively increased five times during 23 July to 06 August 2019.
