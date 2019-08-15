Submit on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 22:57

NASA has selected two proposals to demonstrate small satellite technologies to improve science observations in deep space, which could help NASA develop better models to predict space weather events that can affect astronauts and spacecraft.

Related Post:SMOS payload mated to PROTEUS platformRussian rocket launches two European science probesAquarius/SAC-D being prepped for launchSMAP releases first calibrated data; but radar still out of orderSMAP begins science operationsIndra renews SMOS user segment contractNorthrop Grumman to provide deployable reflector for SMAPSMAP radar likely not recoverableSovrn