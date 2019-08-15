Submit on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 22:59

The U.S. Air Force’s Rocket Systems Launch Program Office, part of the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise, has released a solicitation for the Orbital Services Program-4 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract.

Related Post:SMOS payload mated to PROTEUS platformRussian rocket launches two European science probesAquarius/SAC-D being prepped for launchSMAP releases first calibrated data; but radar still out of orderSMAP begins science operationsIndra renews SMOS user segment contractNorthrop Grumman to provide deployable reflector for SMAPSMAP radar likely not recoverableSovrn