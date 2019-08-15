Space and Missile Systems Center releases OSP-4 solicitation
The U.S. Air Force’s Rocket Systems Launch Program Office, part of the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise, has released a solicitation for the Orbital Services Program-4 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract.
