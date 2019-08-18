Submit on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Smart Dragon-1 (SD-1, Jielong 1); Payload: three microsats; Date: 17 August 2018, 0411 UTC, Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The three satellites were placed into the targeted orbit. They will be used for remote sensing services, communication and Internet of Things.

