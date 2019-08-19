Ekspress-AMU7 readies for repeater installation
Submit on Monday, August 19th, 2019 22:58
ISS-Reshetnev Company has completed building and already sent to its European partner – Thales Alenia Space – a payload module structure for the Ekspress-AMU7 satellite.
