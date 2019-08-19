Electron lofts four smallsats
Submit on Monday, August 19th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Electron/Curie; Payload: Breizh Reconnaissance Orbiter 1 (BRO-1), Global-4, 2 x Pearl White; Date: 19 August 1212 UTC); Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. All four satellites were successfully deployed.
