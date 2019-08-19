Submit on Monday, August 19th, 2019 22:57

ThinKom Solutions introduced a new gateway concept, which the company describes as an “array of arrays” that will provide a superior alternative to the large “antenna farms” of parabolic dishes currently used for support of geostationary (GEO) satellites.

Related Post:DigiTurk Looks To OpenTV, Prepares For HDTandberg Television Unveils Next Generation MPEG-4 AVC HD and SD EncodersOpenTV To Power HD Service For Russian DTH OperatorThe Incredible Benefits Of Getting A Satellite TV PackageTake Control of Your Television With Satellite TVDirecTV Extends Local HD ServiceSogecable Unveils HD PlansViews Change With Dish NetworkSovrn