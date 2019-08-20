Submit on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 22:57

Astrobotic announced that it selected United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket in a competitive commercial procurement to launch its Peregrine lunar lander to the moon in 2021.

Related Post:Atlantis to start last flight on 14 MaySpace shuttle Atlantis in orbit – likely for the last timeAfter successfully delivering Columbus, Atlantis is back on EarthShuttle programme ends with final landing of AtlantisShuttle undocks from ISS, prepares for Sunday landingSpace shuttle Atlantis lands safelySpace shuttle Discovery concludes STS-119 missionDiscovery’s Ku-band antenna has problems after launchSovrn