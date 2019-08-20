Astrobotic selects Vulcan to launch its first mission to the Moon
Astrobotic announced that it selected United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket in a competitive commercial procurement to launch its Peregrine lunar lander to the moon in 2021.
