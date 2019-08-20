Submit on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 22:56

Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfullyon 20 August 2019. The duration of manoeuvre was 1,738 seconds beginning from 0432 UTC. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18,072 km.

