Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/E; Payload: Chinasat-18 ( Zhongxing-18); Date: 19 August 2019, 1203 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite appears to have been placed into geostationary transfer orbit as planned but has since suffered an anomaly.

