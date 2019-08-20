Submit on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 22:55

One of the key instruments on the European Space Agency’s (ESA) ExoMars rover, the Panoramic Camera (PanCam) has been fitted and integrated in the Airbus bio-burden cleanroom in Stevenage.

