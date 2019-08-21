Satellite News

L3Harris Technologies delivers 8th GPS III navigation payload

As the U.S. Air Force prepares to launch its second next-generation GPS III satellite, L3Harris Technologies delivered its eighth navigation payload to GPS III satellite prime contractor Lockheed Martin.

