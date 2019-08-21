RF power processing unit for VASIMR engine completes tests
Submit on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 22:59
A new generation radio-frequency (RF) Power Processing Unit (PPU) for the VASIMR engine, built by Aethera Technologies Ltd. of Canada, has completed a series of full power acceptance tests at Ad Astra Rocket company’s Texas facility near Houston.
