Rocket: Soyuz 2.1-a; Payload: Soyuz MS-14; Date: 22 August 2019, 0338 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft was accurately placed on the target orbit for another mission to the International Space Station. This was the twelfth Soyuz family mission in 2019.

