Ultimate Delta IV Medium lofts 2nd GPS III satellite
Submit on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 22:58
Rocket: Delta IV; Payload: GPS III SV02; Date: 22 August 2019, 1306 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. Two hours after lift-off, the satellite separated from the upper stage.
