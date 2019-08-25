Submit on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 22:55

Russian space agency Roskosmos has patented a new protective shield for protecting satellites from the high-speed impact of space debris, according to the database of the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent).

