Sunday, August 25th, 2019

The recently launched Soyuz MS-14 on Saturday failed to automatically dock at the ISS on schedule and started retreating from the station. Later, the spacecraft was pulled to a safe distance from the ISS. Roskosmos will make a second attempt to dock to the International Space Station (ISS) in the morning of 27 August.

