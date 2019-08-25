Test launches of Boeing’s Starliner to ISS delayed again
Submit on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 22:59
The launch of a Boeing-developed unmanned Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) was postponed to 6 October from 17 September, and the test launch of a crewed Starliner was rescheduled to 30 December from 30 November a space industry source said.
