Arianespace to launch the Ovzon-3 satellite for Ovzon
Submit on Monday, August 26th, 2019 22:59
Arianespace announced the signature of a launch services contract with Ovzon (f.k.a. OverHorizon) for the company’s first geostationary-orbiting telecommunications satellite: Ovzon-3.
Related Post:LDREX-2 deploys antennaInmarsat 4 F3 deploys AstroMesh antennaIntelsat 19 solar array stuckETS VIII antennas unfoldedSkyTerra 1 L-band reflector finally unfurlsICO G1 antenna unfurled in orbitTerreStar-1 begins in-orbit testingSirius FM-6 successfully deploys reflectorSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.