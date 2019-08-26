ISRO in talks with Moscow over rocket engines
Submit on Monday, August 26th, 2019 22:58
New Delhi and Moscow are negotiating the organisation of the India-based production of semi-cryogenic rocket engines using Russian technology for the Indian space programme, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said in an interview.
