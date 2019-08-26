Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

ISRO in talks with Moscow over rocket engines

Submit on Monday, August 26th, 2019 22:58

New Delhi and Moscow are negotiating the organisation of the India-based production of semi-cryogenic rocket engines using Russian technology for the Indian space programme, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said in an interview.

Related Post:LDREX-2 deploys antennaInmarsat 4 F3 deploys AstroMesh antennaIntelsat 19 solar array stuckETS VIII antennas unfoldedSkyTerra 1 L-band reflector finally unfurlsICO G1 antenna unfurled in orbitTerreStar-1 begins in-orbit testingSirius FM-6 successfully deploys reflectorSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»