Kleos Space to start procurement of 2nd cluster of satellites
Submit on Monday, August 26th, 2019 22:56
Kleos Space S.A. announced it has entered into a binding term sheet for a EUR1.83 million debt instrument, to be issued in the form of secured convertible notes.
Related Post:LDREX-2 deploys antennaInmarsat 4 F3 deploys AstroMesh antennaIntelsat 19 solar array stuckETS VIII antennas unfoldedSkyTerra 1 L-band reflector finally unfurlsICO G1 antenna unfurled in orbitTerreStar-1 begins in-orbit testingSirius FM-6 successfully deploys reflectorSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.