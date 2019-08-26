Soyuz MS-13 moved to make way for MS-14
The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft and its crew have completed redocking from the International Space Station (ISS)’s Zvezda module to the Poisk module. The operation to redock the spacecraft was carried out in manual mode.
