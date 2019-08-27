Submit on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 22:57

Raytheon will build the Geostationary Littoral Imaging and Monitoring Radiometer, or GLIMR, sensor, under a contract from the University of New Hampshire. GLIMR, NASA’s selected Earth Venture Instrument-5 investigation, will be NASA’s first hyperspectral imager in geostationary, or GEO, orbit.

