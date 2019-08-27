Submit on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 22:59

Russia’s Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with the humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, succeeded in automatically docking to the International Space Station (ISS) on the second try.

