Submit on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 22:56

A week after its launch aboard a Chang Zheng 3B/E rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Chinasat 18 (Zhongxing 18, ZX 18) still has not left geostationary transfer orbit and might be considered a total loss.

