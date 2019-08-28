Chinasat 18 still not moving
A week after its launch aboard a Chang Zheng 3B/E rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Chinasat 18 (Zhongxing 18, ZX 18) still has not left geostationary transfer orbit and might be considered a total loss.
