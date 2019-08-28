Submit on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 22:57

GomSpace and ESA have signed a development contract at a value of EUR1,425,000 for GomSpace Luxembourg SARL’s continued development of the Mega-Constellation Operations Platform (MCOP) product.

Related Post:Start of service for Europe’s SpaceDataHighwayAirbus DS partners with Hughes for ultra-compact X-band terminalAirbus DS contracts with Intelsat GeneralAirbus selected for Copernicus Data and Information Access ServiceAirbus DS to provide German armed forces with commercial satellite communicationsEU Commission to investigate Airbus-Safran purchase of ArianespaceAirbus provides satcom for EU security missionsIntelsat General becomes Skynet 5 channel partnerSovrn