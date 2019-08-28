Submit on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 22:59

Eutelsat Communications announced the safe arrival of Eutelsat 5 West B at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where it is due for launch on a Proton Briz M rocket on 30 September overseen by International Launch Services.

