LandSpace offers commercial launches on ZQ-2
Submit on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 22:59
Chinese commercial launcher developer and launch service provider LandSpace Technology Corporation Ltd. (LandSpace) announced that the company is seeking and accepting payloads from around the world for the maiden launch of its proprietary ZhuQue-2 (ZQ-2) launcher powered by a LOX/LCH4 [liquid oxygen/methane] rocket engine.
