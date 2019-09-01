Submit on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 22:57

The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on 1 September 2019.

Related Post:Delving Into Documentaries With Satellite TVMaking the Switch – Leaving Cable For Satellite TVHaving a Good Laugh With Satellite TVReliving the Funniest Moments at the Movies on Satellite TVEnjoying All the Perks of Satellite TV With DVRSatellite TV Helps Viewers Keep Up With the JonesesEnvision Your Life in High DefinitionThe Revival of Classic Series on Satellite TVSovrn