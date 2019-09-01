China launches two smallsats aboard KZ-1A
Submit on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 22:58
Rocket: Kuaizhou-1A [KZ-1A]; Payload: KX-09 [Kuxue-09], Xiaoxiang 1-07 [TY 1-07]; Date: 30 August 2019, 2341 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The two satellites were deployed into a 592 km x 608 km x 97.8 degrees orbit.
