Rocket: Rokot; Payload: Geo-IK-2 No. 13L (Kosmos 2540); Date: 30 August 2019, 1400 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. All pre-launch operations and the launch itself were normal. Ground facilities of the Aerospace Force monitored the rocket’s launch and flight.

