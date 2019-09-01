Submit on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 22:54

A satellite image showing the aftermath of a rocket explosion at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in northern Iran was posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter. This led to some noise in the mainstream media but also to some interesting analyses.

