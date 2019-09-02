Aeolus moved to avoid collision with dead SpaceX satellite
Submit on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 22:56
The European Space Agency had to move one of its satellites out of the way to protect it from colliding with a SpaceX Starlink satellite, the space agency just announced on Twitter.
