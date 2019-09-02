General Atomics OTB satellite payload commissioning underway
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced that commissioning of NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock (DSAC), the primary hosted payload on-board the Orbital Test Bed (OTB) satellite, is now underway. GA-EMS’ OTB was successfully launched on 25 June 2019 on board a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
