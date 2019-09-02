Spektr-RG comes closer to target
Submit on Monday, September 2nd, 2019
Russia’s space observatory Spektr-RG, which was launched in July to observe the universe at X-ray wavelengths, has moved away from Earth to a distance of 1.6 million kilometers, according to Dmitry Rogozin, chief of Russia’s space corporation Roskosmos.
