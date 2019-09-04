Submit on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 22:57

The Bauman Moscow State Technical University (BMSTU) together with the Lebedev Physical Institute has developed nanosatellites for the Yarilo project for studying the Sun. The satellites are planned for launch into orbit in 2020, the BMSTU Youth Space Center said.

