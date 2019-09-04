Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

MDA to perform system design phase for wildfire monitoring satellite

Submit on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 22:58

MDA has been awarded a contract from the Canadian Space Agency to execute the system design phase of a forest fire monitoring satellite called WildFireSat.

Related Post:Bolivia, China sign satellite MoUNASA, Airlaunch To Develop Small SatelliteNASA to partner with AirLaunch on small satellite developmentCBERS-2B declared operationalESA, Inmarsat sign Alphasat MoUOmniEarth announces Spaceflight as rideshare launch services partnerBolivia, China sign satellite launching agreementMDA to provide WorldView-4 direct access ground stationsSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»