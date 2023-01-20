1st-ever recovered US rocket stage, an artifact from Gemini 5, returns to launch site 60 years later
The first U.S. rocket stage to be recovered after its launch, an artifact from Gemini 5, has landed at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Museum, not far from where it lifted off almost 60 years ago.
