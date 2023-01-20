Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

1st-ever recovered US rocket stage, an artifact from Gemini 5, returns to launch site 60 years later

Submit on Friday, January 20th, 2023 23:11

The first U.S. rocket stage to be recovered after its launch, an artifact from Gemini 5, has landed at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Museum, not far from where it lifted off almost 60 years ago.

Related posts:

  1. Having a Good Laugh With Satellite TV
  2. Watch live: NASA, SpaceX discuss Crew-1 mission launch plan
  3. Mars may hide oceans of water beneath its crust, study finds
  4. Tianzhou 4 cargo spacecraft undocks from China’s Tiangong space station (video)

This entry was posted on Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy