NASA asteroid sample return mission to land on U.S. postage stamp

Friday, March 17th, 2023

The USPS dropped news of a surprise space stamp, revealing it plans to mark the upcoming plunge to Earth by the OSIRIS-REx capsule carrying the largest sample ever collected from an asteroid.

