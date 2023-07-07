‘Go for stack’: Museum to start taking space shuttle Endeavour vertical for launchpad-like display
Submit on Friday, July 7th, 2023 20:11
It’s taken more than 10 years of planning and fundraising, but space shuttle Endeavour is ready to go vertical. The California Science Center has set a date for stacking to begin.
