Saturn’s ocean moon Enceladus is able to support life ? my research team is working out how to detect extraterrestrial cells there
Submit on Sunday, April 21st, 2024 21:11
As a planetary scientist and astrobiologist who studies ice grains from Enceladus, ‘’m interested in whether there is life on this or other icy moons. I also want to understand how scientists like me could detect it.
