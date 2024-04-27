Exploding stars send out powerful bursts of energy ? I’m leading a citizen scientist project to classify and learn about these bright flashes
Submit on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 01:11
Space telescopes detect on average one gamma-ray burst per day, adding to thousands of bursts detected throughout the years, and a community of volunteers are making research into these bursts possible.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.