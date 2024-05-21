Black holes are mysterious, yet also deceptively simple ? a new space mission may help physicists answer hairy questions about these astronomical objects
For years, physicists have been looking to prove that black holes are more complex than they seem. And a newly approved European space mission called LISA will help us with this hunt.
