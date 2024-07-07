Space radiation can damage satellites ? my team discovered that a next-generation material could self-heal when exposed to cosmic rays
Submit on Sunday, July 7th, 2024 22:11
The space environment is harsh and full of extreme radiation. Scientists designing spacecraft and satellites need materials that can withstand these conditions.
