Nuclear rockets could travel to Mars in half the time ? but designing the reactors that would power them isn’t easy
Submit on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024 04:11
Fission technology is well established in power generation and nuclear-powered submarines, and its application to drive or power a rocket could one day give NASA a faster, more powerful alternative to chemically driven rockets.
