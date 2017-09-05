Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

United Technologies to acquire Rockwell Collins for $30 billion

Submit on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 22:54

United Technologies Corp. and Rockwell Collins, Inc. announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which United Technologies will acquire Rockwell Collins for US$140.00 per share, in cash and UTC stock.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 at 10:54 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»