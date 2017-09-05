United Technologies to acquire Rockwell Collins for $30 billion
Submit on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 22:54
United Technologies Corp. and Rockwell Collins, Inc. announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which United Technologies will acquire Rockwell Collins for US$140.00 per share, in cash and UTC stock.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 at 10:54 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.